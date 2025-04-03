Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 531384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PNE

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.83%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.