Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Issues Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%.
Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 0.2 %
PINE stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.25) on Thursday. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 814 ($10.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.54. The firm has a market cap of £272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £19,999.35 ($25,969.81). Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,661.47). 30.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinewood Technologies Group
About Pinewood Technologies Group
Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinewood Technologies Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Celsius Heats Up: Acquisition, Analyst Upgrade Fuel Momentum
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.