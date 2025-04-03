Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Issues Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PINE stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.25) on Thursday. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 814 ($10.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.54. The firm has a market cap of £272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £19,999.35 ($25,969.81). Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,661.47). 30.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.66) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Further Reading

