Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pintec Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pintec Technology
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.