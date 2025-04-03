Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

