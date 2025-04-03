Pitcairn Co. Acquires 197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

