Pitcairn Co. Buys 25,661 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

