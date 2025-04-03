Pitcairn Co. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.