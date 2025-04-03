Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.
Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 5.1 %
PAA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
