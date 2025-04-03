PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Sells $37,297.26 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,096. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Macquarie reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.