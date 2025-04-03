PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as low as $104.40 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 280295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.11.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

