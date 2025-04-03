Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 36,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $172,033.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,096.29. This trade represents a 25.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $49,274.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,440 shares in the company, valued at $418,837.60. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $227,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

