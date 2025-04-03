Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust makes up about 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned approximately 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

