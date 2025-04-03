Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $276.82 and last traded at $276.96. 53,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 165,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.