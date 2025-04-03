Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $371.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.