Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 93.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 321.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

