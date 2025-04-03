Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,366 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

