Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $125,999.40 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,741. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 939,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

