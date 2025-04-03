Promising Retail Stocks To Consider – March 31st

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail industry, selling goods or services directly to the public through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks can be influenced by consumer spending habits and economic conditions, as their performance closely aligns with retail sales trends and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.81 on Monday, hitting $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,498,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,221,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,374,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,180,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,741,070. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,399,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $367.31 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,747. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $537.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.00 and its 200-day moving average is $471.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

