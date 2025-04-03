ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DZ Bank downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
