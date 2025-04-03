ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

PBSFY stock remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

