Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after buying an additional 193,681 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.45 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

