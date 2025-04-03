Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.05 Million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pudgy Penguins has a total market capitalization of $297.76 million and approximately $56.05 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00488995 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $72,070,536.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

