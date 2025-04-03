Q1 Earnings Forecast for Groupon Issued By Zacks Research

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the coupon company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of GRPN opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Groupon has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Groupon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

