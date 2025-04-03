Qtum Market Cap Hits $192.43 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $192.43 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.76 or 0.02158677 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00006980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,587,312 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

