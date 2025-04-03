Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 861,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 67,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Qudian by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,409. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.