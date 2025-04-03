Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Down 17.7% – Here’s Why

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) traded down 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services clean combustion systems in Canada and the United States. Its technology enables its customers to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns, and enhance safety at industrial sites.

