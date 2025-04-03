Rajiv Jain Buys 92,850 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 92,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$198,791.85 ($124,244.91).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain bought 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$211,700.00 ($132,312.50).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain acquired 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$214,784.61 ($134,240.38).

On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$326,100.00 ($203,812.50).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($139,714.31).

On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($167,265.63).

On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($121,868.73).

On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain acquired 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,229.71).

On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,650.00 ($209,156.25).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain bought 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($168,479.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

