Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.40. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

