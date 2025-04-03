Rangeley Capital LLC Takes Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

