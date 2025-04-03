Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Short Interest Update

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

RAPP stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Rapport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $363.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

