Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.75. 3,129,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,139,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 123,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 210.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 79,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

