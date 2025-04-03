Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $111.15 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.