RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, RETARDIO has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $1.87 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.01283723 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,060,889.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

