Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,302,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 344,972 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

