RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,830 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,492,000 after buying an additional 1,053,570 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

