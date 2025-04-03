RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,776 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

