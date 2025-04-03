RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $462,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

