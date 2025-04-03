RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 77,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,784. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.