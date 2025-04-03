Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,411,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after purchasing an additional 257,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 780,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.