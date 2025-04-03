Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

