Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.
Rogers Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of ROG opened at $69.52 on Monday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
