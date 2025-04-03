Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $69.52 on Monday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

