Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.31 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €15.50 ($16.85). The company had a trading volume of 225,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,216. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €7.59 ($8.25) and a 12 month high of €18.35 ($19.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.