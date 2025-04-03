Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Stock Price

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

KRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Karman Trading Down 6.7 %

Karman Company Profile

NYSE KRMN traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 177,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,631. Karman has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

