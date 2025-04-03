Rpo LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 272,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in agilon health by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 215,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,498,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,083,492 shares during the last quarter.
agilon health Stock Performance
NYSE AGL opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
