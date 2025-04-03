Rpo LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,997 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 3D Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

