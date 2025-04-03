Rpo LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.92.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

