Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

