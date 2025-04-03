Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after purchasing an additional 839,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CFG stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

