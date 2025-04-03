Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.76 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $337.43 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.