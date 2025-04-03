Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primerica were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.86.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $291.20 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

