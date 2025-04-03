Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
