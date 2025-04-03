Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.