Selway Asset Management Purchases 430 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $302.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $304.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

